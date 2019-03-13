'UAE eHealth Week' to kick-off on Sunday

By WAM

Leading experts in healthcare from the UAE and around the world will gather in Dubai on 17th to 19th March for the annual UAE eHealth Week which is organised by HIMSS Middle East and under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health, the Dubai Health Authority and the Emirates Health Informatics Society.

More than 300 health IT stakeholders will be delving into the hottest topics in healthcare in the Middle East while continuing critical discussions and showcasing local success stories and international innovations.

With the UAE healthcare market expected to grow by seven percent from 2015 to US$20.03 billion (AED73.52 billion) in worth by 2020, according to the US-UAE Business Council and propelled by medical tourism, demand for new facilities and technologies is higher than ever before. Together with strong government funding and support, the UAE is expected to be the forerunner in developing the best care and wellness for patient happiness.

Bruce Steinberg, Managing Director and EVP, HIMSS International, said, "The programme we have put together for this year’s conference covers the latest developments in the digital transformation of the UAE healthcare systems and we look forward to discussing leadership, change management strategies, workforce development, clinicians’ engagement and real-world case studies in the use of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies."

The UAE healthcare sector is expanding rapidly to meet the evolving needs of a growing population and the nation’s aspirations to evolve into a regional medical tourism hub. Thus, the challenge for the UAE becomes more evident on how to provide advanced, unified healthcare services and adequate medical personnel while containing costs. In order to address this issue, government entities have adopted a series of long-term initiatives, such as the UAE Vision 2021 as a guide for the sustainable growth of this sector.

During the duration of the UAE eHealth Week, participants will have the opportunity to discuss these among other topics and to highlight the rapidly growing presence of technology as an enabler of positive outcomes in clinical efficiency, as well as improving everyday life for patients and citizens of the UAE.