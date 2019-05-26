UAE elected to World Health Assembly Executive Board

By WAM

The UAE has been elected member of the Executive Board of the World Health Assembly at the 72nd session, currently in progress in Geneva, Switzerland.

The UAE will serve a three-year term in the 34-member body. The board holds two meetings during the year, one in January and the other in May.

At the opening plenary session, the UAE was also elected deputy chairman of the current session.

Dr. Hussein Abdulrahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Health Centers and Clinics, at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, represented the UAE at the meeting.

The ministry said the two election achievements were in recognition of the UAE’s vital role in advancing local, regional and international health issues. The UAE signed the universal health coverage, UHC, by 2030, as part of the Sustainable Development Goals, during the assembly meeting.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation, WHO. It is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board.

The 72nd session of the assembly began on 20th May, and will conclude on 28th May, 2019.