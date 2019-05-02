UAE ensures rights of workers

The UAE has always ensured the rights of its workers, in line with the best international standards, as well as prioritising them and making them part of its strategies and future plans.

To mark the annual International Workers’ Day, which is held on 1st May, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, is reporting on the key legislation adopted by the UAE to protect the rights of workers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s Resolution No. 749 of 2018 on group work conflicts aims to ensure transparency and balance in contractual working relations, in line with the UAE’s efforts to empower the labour market and attract workers from around the world.

The 'Workers’ Rights Report 2017-2018' issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation explains the country’s efforts in insuring the protection of rights of all the country's 750,000 workers.

The working environment in the UAE has for many years maintained its international position in terms of attracting foreign labour. The number of private sector employees reached about 5,026,000 workers in the third quarter of 2018. They operate in 338,000 companies operating in 11 sectors, according to statistics from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The UAE also signed nine agreements with the International Labour Organisation related to workers’ rights, and enacted relevant laws in the areas of employment, wages, housing, and health.

In 2015, the ministry issued three ministerial resolutions (764, 765, 766), related to labour reforms, to improve relations between workers and business owners.

In 2017, the UAE implemented the 'Domestic Service Workers Law', which comprises 41 legal clauses covering the recruitment, treatment, exploitation and rights of domestic workers.

Since 2009, the UAE has adopted a wage protection policy that has stabilised labour relations and provided a safe work environment, and ensured that workers are paid their wages on time.