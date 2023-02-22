UAE: Expected weather forecast for the coming days

Expected weather forecast for the coming days in UAE

Wednesday

WEATHER: Humid by morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over Northern and Eastern areas – partly cloudy to fair – Gradual increase in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds and fresh at times over the sea with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 35 km/hr.

SEA: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Thursday

WEATHER: Humid by morning over Northern areas with a probability of mist formation – Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Southeasterly winds with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian gulf and in Oman sea.

Friday

WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times – Another increase in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Saturday

WEATHER: Low clouds appear over Eastern areas by morning – Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Easterly winds with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday

WEATHER: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy over the coast and island Westward during daytime.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.

SEA: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

