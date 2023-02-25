UAE: Expected weather forecast for the coming days
Sunday
WEATHER: Partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime and low clouds appear eastward by afternoon especially over the mountains – Clouds amount increase gradually at night westward.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times during day time and causing blowing dust with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian gulf and slight in Oman sea
Monday
WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at time with probability of light rainfall over the sea and islands westward.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times during day time and causing blowing dust with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian gulf and slight in Oman sea
Tuesday
WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times with probability of rainfall over the sea and islands and some coastal areas – Decrease in temperatures especially westward.
WIND: Light to moderate Southwesterly becoming gradually Northwesterly winds, fresh at times with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian gulf and slight in Oman sea.
Wednesday
WEATHER: Humid over some internal and coastal areas with probability of fog or mist formation by morning – partly cloudy and cloudy at times with probability of light rainfall over some northern and eastern areas – Another decrease in temperatures.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, fresh at times with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Moderate in the Arabian gulf and slight in Oman sea
Thursday
WEATHER: Humid over some internal and coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation by morning – Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with probability of light rainfall eastward.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, fresh at times with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 35 Km/hr.
SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian gulf and slight in Oman sea
