UAE first in Arab region and fourth globally in launching 5G

By WAM

The UAE is ranked first in the Arab Region and fourth globally in the launch and use of 5G networks, according to the Global Connectivity Index, The Connectivity Index, issued by Carphone Warehouse, which specialises in technology benchmarking.

The UAE is also the third globally in the overall ranking of the index, which measures the Total Connectivity Rating (Most Connected Countries) through four pillars: the movement infrastructure, information technology, global connectivity and social connectivity.

This achievement is the result of the efforts of the telecommunications sector in general, and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, as the main driver of the launch of the 5G in the country. In recent years, TRA has worked in cooperation with operators to raise the telecom sector readiness to enter this state-of-the-art technology, which contributes to the UAE's global leadership and makes it first to deploy and operate 5G networks.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, "The UAE is reaching positions and achievements on daily basis, which confirms its leadership and global competitiveness. A few days ago, the UAE has been ranked first in the Arab Region and 12th globally among the most competitive countries in the Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2019.

"Today, we are ranked first in the Arab Region and fourth globally in the use and application of 5G, ahead of the most advanced countries in the world. We will continue to strive for the lead with determination and strength, guided by the directives of our wise leadership, to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and the National Agenda Goals."

Al Mansoori indicated that this achievement shows that the UAE is on track to complete the digital transformation and enter the age of Artificial Intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. He added, "5G is the key to the future, and the main foundation for civilisation milestones that the world will witness in the next few years. In the UAE, in the light of these facts, it is evident that we need to accelerate strategies and plans of 5G in terms of foresight, analysis and planning, in preparation to the transition from smart government to a full intelligent lifestyle where machines, devices and places connect in all directions to serve humanity.'' TRA started implementing and using IMT2020 technology, known as 5G, at the end of 2017, as licensed operators of telephone networks started to prepare the infrastructure to deal with the requirements of the next phase, including the use of harmonised spectrum bands, and significant development of ICT infrastructure.

As part of its efforts to launch IMT2020 services, TRA has formed three Working Groups under the National 5G Steering Committee. The Groups work in a coordinated manner in spectrum, networks and sectors concerned to assist the 5G National Steering Committee in preparation for the next phase, including the development of a regulatory framework to support stakeholders and partners in the ICT sector in testing 5G networks and optimise their use.

The transition to 5G will enable the UAE to achieve its goals in terms of global competitiveness, especially its stated goal of achieving the first global position in online government services, and a top ten position in the ICT infrastructure readiness. The UAE will be at the forefront of countries entering the 5G club is in line with the leadership's vision and the UAE vision 2021 to make the country one of the best countries in the world.