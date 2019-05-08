UAE Food Bank launches five more branches in RAK, Ajman

By Wam

The UAE Food Bank has opened five more branches in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman in order to contribute to the promotion of charitable work and establish the concepts of participation and charity.

"We are striving to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the bank an integrated humanitarian system that enhances the spirit of mutual support and cooperation in the community by taking advantage of the surplus food within a sustainable organisational framework so that all Emirati citizens and residents are an active part of this charitable and humanitarian approach, as well as contributing to food security by reducing wastage of food," said Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank.

"H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank has instructed us to reach out to the needy everywhere within a sustainable organisational framework that underlines the values of UAE nationals and enhances the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed," Al Hajri said.

Since the start of the bank in 2017 until the end of April 2019, 7,943 tonnes of food had been distributed, he said. Agreements had been signed with 50 food establishments, and 13 charities, apart from three partnerships with other food banks in the Arab world.

"Since the beginning of 2019 until the end of April, the food bank has distributed 554 tonnes of food. A total of 2,645 tonnes of food was distributed in 2018, while in 2017 it was 2,142 tonnes," he said.

Al Hajri added that a special programme has been formulated for the holy month of Ramadan, through which nearly 3,500 Iftar and Suhoor kits will be prepared daily and the bank's fridges will also be distributed in cooperation with Careem.

The UAE Food Bank is one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. It was launched in 2017 under the leadership of the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

Al Hajri added that the inauguration of the new sites is in line with the country's legacy in humanitarian work established by the late Sheikh Zayed, whose name is a permanent symbol of humanitarian and charitable work in the UAE and the world.