UAE forecast: Rain and poor visibility

By Wam

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, today urged motorists to be cautious due to fog in various areas of the country.

In a statement on Friday, the Centre said that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, with northwesterly wind, with speed 15 - 25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr over the sea. The sea will be moderate, becoming rough by late night in the Arabian Gulf and in slight to moderate Oman Sea.

For Saturday, the weather will be humid by night with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas by morning, becoming partly cloudy, increasing low and medium clouds especially over the sea and northern areas with a probability of rainfall and slight decrease in temperatures.

The statement added that sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea, with northwesterly winds freshening gradually, with speed 20 - 30 km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr over the sea.

For Sunday and Monday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially over the coastal areas and the islands with a probability of light rainfall during daytime. Humid over internal areas by night and early morning and hazy at times during daytime.