UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian counterpart discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impact

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed with Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canadian Foreign Minister, the bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada.

During a video call, the two sides also discussed the importance of boosting joint cooperation between the two countries in a various field, including economic, commercial, investment, defence, infrastructure, women, youth and energy.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his Canadian counterpart also reviewed the latest development of COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of coordinating and unifying efforts to curb its impact.

They also commended the joint efforts of the concerned authorities and diplomatic missions in the UAE and Canada during the completion of the evacuation process of nationals of the two countries due to the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah and the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the necessity of enhancing joint work in the framework of international organisations.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to Champagne on the victims of the virus, and wished permanent security, safety and prosperity to the friendly Canadian people.

The video call was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador Extraordinaire to Canada, Marcy Grossman, Canadian Ambassador to the UAE, along with a number of officials in the two countries.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.