UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in January 2023

By WAM

As of 2nd January, 2023, the UAE government will start implementing the Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment for the UAE national employees of the federal government, which was approved by the Council of Ministers headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, last July. This is one of the “Projects of the 50” initiatives and the first of its kind in the world.

The entrepreneurship leave for self-employment aims to empower the UAE national cadres and talents and motivate them to approach the world of entrepreneurship and explore its fields, which will reflect positively on the future national economy. The decision includes the UAE national employees working in federal government entities. The duration of the entrepreneurship leave for self-employment that is granted to the employee in order to establish or manage his economic project is one paid year. Further, the employee can combine the entrepreneurship leave for self-employment, unpaid leave, and annual leave.

The entrepreneurship leave for self-employment, which was adopted among the “Projects of the 50”, represents an initiative that is the first of its kind in the world, a qualitative addition and incentive to establish pioneering projects and companies that contribute to strengthening the economy and support the state’s efforts to empower national competencies, build their capabilities and enhance their skills in various fields.

“The Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment reflects the pioneering vision of the UAE leadership, which aims to motivate the UAE national cadres to approach the world of entrepreneurship,” said Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

“The authority worked on preparing a guide for Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, regulating the mechanism and procedures for granting ministries and federal entities the Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, to their national employees wishing to launch their own projects. In coordination with the Ministries of Economy, Human Resources and Emiratization, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has also prepared a detailed guide for economic projects and establishments that contribute to the revitalization of the country's economy, including details that help the authorities when considering their employees' requests for Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment,” added Al Suwaidi.

Al Suwaidi indicated that the UAE government would work to launch partnerships with business incubators and leading companies in the private sector, to build the capabilities of employees who have obtained an Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, and support them in the fields of entrepreneurship, establishing and managing companies.

She explained that the authority is keen to clarify the controls, conditions and procedures that support the federal authorities while evaluating requests for Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, pointing out that the authority re-engineered the approved electronic systems for human resources in the federal government. Coordination was also made with the Ministry of Finance; to update the approved electronic systems for the budget and salaries, in accordance with the provisions of the resolution.

The UAE national employees of the federal government can check the conditions and requirements for obtaining an Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, through visiting the website of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources www.fahr.gov.ae.

