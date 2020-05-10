UAE Government holds remote meeting to discuss preparations for post-COVID-19 period

By WAM

Upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Government began a remote meeting today, entitled, "Preparations for the post-coronavirus, COVID-19, period."

The meeting, which will continue until Tuesday, 12th May, is being attended by ministers, secretaries-general of executive councils, officials from over 100 federal government and local authorities, and international experts.

During the last meeting of the UAE Cabinet, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gave instructions to develop a national strategy for the post-COVID-19 era. His Highness called on the ministers, undersecretaries, members of the executive councils and experts to collaborate to produce the strategy and establish short-term and long-term policies to reactivate the economic activities in the country.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed on the importance of inviting local, regional and international experts to participate in brainstorming sessions and workshops to analyse the situation and produce applicable solutions. He ordered that an emergency plan be developed to increase the productivity and competitiveness of the medical industries sector as part of preparation for the post-COVID-19 era in the country.

"New teams are required to work faster, more thoroughly and more responsively to the fast-changing daily developments," Sheikh Mohammed said.

His Highness added that "Our national priorities need to reviewed to cope with the post-COVID-19 world. Our financial and human resources need to be redirected to strengthen our medical, food and economic security through new programmes and project."

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, stated that the meeting reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to guarantee the readiness of all sectors.

He added that the UAE Government is addressing the reality imposed by the novel coronavirus on government work to create future opportunities that require fast and responsive efforts, by drafting frameworks, strategic directives, and long-term and short-term objectives that will meet future development needs.

The meeting aims to improve the country’s government action system, and draft a framework for a comprehensive strategy comprising working plans and policies for the post-COVID-19 period.

The meeting focuses on six key sectors, including health, the economy, food security, education, the community and the government.

