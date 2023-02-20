UAE: How to Replace a lost, stolen or damaged Emirates ID card

By Emirates247

If you have lost your Emirates ID card, or suspect it has been stolen, or it has been damaged, you must soon request a replacement of Emirates ID card from Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security- ICP. Here are the steps to get an Emirates ID card replaced:

Report the incident

Approach the nearest ICP Customer Happiness Centre and report the incident so the stolen or lost card will be deactivated immediately. Ask ICP for ID number confirmation or a copy of the lost ID, in case you don’t have one. In case of damaged cards, bring the old card with you. When reporting the incident, remember to bring along your identification papers to prove your identity.

UAE nationals must bring in an original valid passport and a family book.

GCC nationals must provide a document proving their residency in the UAE.

Expatriate residents must bring their original passport stamped with a valid residency permit.

If the lost ID belongs to a child under 15, the parent must provide an original birth certificate of the child along with his coloured passport photo against a white background.

Apply for ID card replacement

After reporting the incident, fill in an application form at any of ICA’s Customer Happiness Centres or the UAE ICP app available on iTunes and Google Play and request replacement of ID card.

Pay the fees

Applicant must pay AED 300 for replacement of a lost or damaged ID, in addition to application fees of AED 70 in case of applying through typing centres, or AED 40 in case of applying through the eForm on the ICA website. These fees apply to all UAE nationals, GCC nationals and expatriate residents. You may get an express ID replacement service at ICA main’s Customer Happiness Centre against AED 150 extra.

Collect your new ID card

You will receive a text message from ICP about the status of the submitted application and the expected delivery date. ID card will be issued within 48 hours from the time of submitting the replacement application. Those who applied for the express service will receive the ID card within 24 hours from the time they submit the replacement application. Contact Emirates Post to receive the card after receiving a message from ICP on the availability of the card.

