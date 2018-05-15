UAE, India discuss bilateral cooperation

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, has met with Shri M. J. Akbar, Minister of State for External Affairs of India, and discussed bilateral cooperation to ensure and provide an enabling environment to support the development of both countries.

During the meeting, Dr. Al-Banna and Akbar emphasised their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors and deepen the close and friendly relationship between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed preparations for the upcoming visit of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to India.

Dr. Al-Banna said that India enjoys close and multifaceted bilateral relations with the UAE, which is supported by regular high-level visits and strong contacts between the two peoples. He also noted that the recent high-level visits have contributed to raising the level of relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The UAE Ambassador also expressed appreciation for the Indian government's support for strengthening cooperation, noting that continued close cooperation on different topics will remain a cornerstone of the bilateral strategic partnership.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Akbar and the Dr. Al-Banna affirmed their keenness to enhance ties and raise the level of trade exchange between the two countries.