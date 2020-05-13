UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Zayed

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is capable of overcoming crises, due to the efforts of its citizens and its capacities.

He added that the country is confidently and rapidly moving forward to continue its development while heading into the future.

In his speech at a remote meeting held by the UAE Government from 10th to 12th May, titled, "Preparations for the post-COVID-19 period", Sheikh Mansour said that the UAE team, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, is meeting today with all government authorities to confirm their readiness to implement the country’s post-COVID-19 plans and visions, by using available opportunities to achieve the fastest recovery, learn from related lessons and continue the advancement of all vital sectors.

"The circumstances facing the UAE will pass, and next year the country will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its union while being stronger, more developed and prosperous," he added.

He also pointed out that the remote meeting is the largest government gathering involving the federal government and local governments, to discuss the implications of the coronavirus crisis faced by the entire world and its health and economic effects, noting that as the UAE team has the capacities, resources and human resources to address crises and enable the country to recover the fastest.

"As one working team, we need to think and act differently, with the aim of not only overcoming the crisis but also meeting the requirements of the post-COVID-19 world. We need to learn about the necessary changes to our government, culture, economy and institutions, to be in line with the new situation and benefit from opportunities while overcoming the challenges," Sheikh Mansour further said.

He affirmed that the meeting is a milestone in the history of the country, because crises bring out its best potential and national capacities, stressing that the UAE is capable of overcoming the current crisis, as it has done previously, due to its citizens and national capacities.

The meeting is being attended by over 100 officials, including ministers, government officials and international experts, and focusses on six key sectors, which are health, education, the economy, food security, community, and the government.

