UAE is first regionally and 11th globally among the world’s most modern countries

The UAE ranked first regionally and 11th globally in the list of the most modern countries in the world for the year 2023, issued by CEO World magazine.

The UAE overtook Singapore, Sweden, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Portugal and Austria.

The ranking is based on a survey of more than 126,000 people around the world, and looks at three main factors in evaluating 50 countries.

These are: the fashion scene, art and design, culture, and market competitiveness.

The rating also monitored the countries’ reputation on the media and social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

The UAE scored 86 points in the fashion scene, 84 points in art, design and culture, and 78 points in market competitiveness.

France topped the general classification of the most modern countries in the world, followed by Italy in second place, then Canada third, Spain fourth, and the United Kingdom in fifth place.

On the other hand, the UAE, for the first time in its history, has entered the list of top ten countries in the Global Soft Power Index, which is compiled by research and analysis firm Brand Finance.

The announcement came during the annual Global Soft Power Summit, which was held in the British capital, London, in the presence of a group of global leaders and public figures, led by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

The UAE has made remarkable progress in all major and sub-indicators, which reflects the distinguished position the country has reached, making it one of the most advanced countries in the world in terms of positive impact and good reputation.

