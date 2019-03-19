UAE, Italy exchange extradition treaty documents

By WAM

The UAE and Italy exchanged on Monday instruments of ratification on judicial agreements, signed between both countries regarding judicial cooperation, the apprehension of criminals, extraditing convicted persons, and providing mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Liborio Stellino, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, exchanged the instruments of ratification at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s General Diwan.

During the meeting, Al Jarman and Stellino discussed matters of mutual interest between both countries, and areas of bilateral cooperation.