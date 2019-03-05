EMTC

UAE, Japan accelerating cooperation

Photo: WAM

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, reviewed prospects for further accelerating cooperation with Japan at a meeting with the Asian nation's ambassador today at the ministry's premises here.

During the meeting, which was attended by Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Al Bowardi and Akihiko Nakajima reviewed a number of issues of common interest and exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by top brass and Japanese officials accompanying the ambassador.

