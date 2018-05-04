UAE Journalists Association marks World Press Freedom Day

The role of journalism in the UAE is focusing on collecting information, freedom of expression and achieving justice, according to the UAE Journalists Association, JA.

Marking the 25th World Press Freedom Day, on Thursday, the association added, "Journalists have the right to work without facing violence, so they can carry out their important duties on behalf of the public."

This year’s main event was jointly organised by UNESCO and the Government of the Republic of Ghana, in Accra, Ghana, on May 2nd and 3rd with them, ‘Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law’. Which covered issues of media and the transparency of the political process, the independence and media literacy of the judicial system and the accountability of state institutions towards the public. This in addition to examining contemporary challenges of ensuring press freedom online.

This event is an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, assess the state of press freedom throughout the world, defend the media from attacks on their independence and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty, according to UAE Journalists Association.

"The UAE laws enshrined the freedom of expressions, it received a high appreciation from international organisations for the Article (30) of the UAE constitution which reads, "Freedom of opinion and of expressing that opinion verbally, in writing, or by any other medium of expression is guaranteed as provided in law.

"We, in the UAE, celebrate this day and we are proud to say that the journalism plays a key role in promoting diverse opinions, developing the country's capabilities in the field of information and communication technology, and the freedom of the press represent the voice of the public," the association added.