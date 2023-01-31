UAE launches service of entry permit application for residents who stayed outside country for over 6 months

By WAM

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced that it added to Its smart channels a service for entry permits related to residents who stayed outside the UAE for more than 6 months.

The service was activated as of last Friday, and the Authority explained that this service does not apply to residents who hold golden residence permits.

The Authority said – in a statement – that the new service was launched with the aim of delighting customers and enabling residents who have valid residence permits and were forced to stay outside the country for study, work or treatment for a period of more than 6 months, and then they exhausted the specified period for staying outside the country, which results in the cancellation of residence from a legal perspective.

The Authority explained that the new service allows such residents to activate the residency again and use it to enter the country, subject to the approval of the Authority, noting that this service includes all residencies approved within the system of services provided by the Authority.

It stated that the approval of a permit request for those who stayed outside the country for more than 6 months requires submitting a copy of their Emirates ID and a copy of the passport, and writing the reason for the delay in entering the country during that period, stressing that this service Is limited only to customers from abroad and who stayed outside the UAE for more than 6 months.

In its statement, the Authority affirmed its keenness to develop the system of services it provides to customers and facilitate them by simplifying procedures and digital transformation in providing all services and launching new services that meet the needs of customers and address the exceptional circumstances they are exposed to.

