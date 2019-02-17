UAE leaders condole Egypt's president over victims of Sinai terror attack

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, expressing his sincere condolences over the victims of a terrorist attack Saturday on Egyptian military personnel in the northern Sinai region of el-Arish that resulted in 15 casualties.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages of condolences to the Egyptian President.