UAE leaders condole Egypt's President over victims of Sinai terror attack

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, expressing his sincere condolences over the victims of the terrorist attack, that took place Tuesday, targeting a police patrol in the northern Sinai region that resulted in seven casualties and injuring many others.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of condolences to the Egyptian President.