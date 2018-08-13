UAE leaders condole Kuwait Emir on death of sister

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of his sister, Sheikha Fariha Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar cables to the Emir of Kuwait.