UAE leaders condole Mauritanian President on death of former president

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania, on the death of the former Mauritanian President Mohamed Mahmoud Ould Louly.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables to the Mauritanian President.