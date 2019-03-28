UAE leaders condole Presidents of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi on victims of Cyclone Idai

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent cables of condolences to each of President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, and President Peter Mutharika of Malawi, on the victims of Cyclone Idai.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the leaders of the three countries affected by the cyclone.