UAE leaders condole Saudi King on death of Princess Al-Bandari bint Abdulrahman

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princes Al-Bandari bint Abdulrahman bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt grief and sympathy with King Salman and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in peace and to grant her an abode in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables to the Saudi King.