UAE Leaders condole with Emir of Kuwait over death of PM's mother

By WAM

H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance, conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the passing of Wadha Ali Abdulrahman Al Munir, mother of His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

His Highness also passed along the condolences of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The condolences were delivered while His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, received H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior today, Sunday, who expressed his condolences, praying that Allah grants her His mercy.

The reception of H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan was attended by His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chief of the Kuwait National Guard; His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; and His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister.