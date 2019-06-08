UAE Leaders condole with Emir of Kuwait over death of prime minister's mother

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Wadha Ali Abdurrahman Al Munir, the mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed sincere sympathies and solace, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables to Sheikh Sabah.