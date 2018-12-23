UAE Leaders condole with Saudi King over death of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the soul of the prince and grant him paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.