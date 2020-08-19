UAE leaders congratulate Afghanistan President on Independence Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on August 19th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar messages to the Afghani President.

