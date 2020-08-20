UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on new Hijri year

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to kings, presidents and emirs of the Arab and Islamic countries on the advent of the new Hijri year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the occasion.

