UAE leaders congratulate Australia's Governor General on National Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Australia's Governor General, Peter Cosgrove, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Cosgrove, as well as to the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, on the occasion.