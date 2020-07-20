UAE leaders congratulate Colombian President on National Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Iván Duque Márquez of Colombia, on the occasion of his country's National Day celebrations, marked on 20th July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Colombian President.

