UAE leaders congratulate Estonian President on Independence Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a congratulatory message to President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Estonian President. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia.