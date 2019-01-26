UAE leaders congratulate India's President on Republic Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Ram Nath Kovind of India, on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Indian President.

Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India on the occasion.