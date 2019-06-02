UAE leaders congratulate Italian President on Republic Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Sergio Mattarella of Italy on his country's Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Mattarella. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy on the occasion.