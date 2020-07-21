UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is observed on 21st July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to King Philippe. Their Highnesses also dispatched congratulatory messages to Sophie Wilmès, Prime Minister of Belgium.

