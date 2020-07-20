UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait Emir on successful surgery

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the successful surgery he underwent.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his sincere wishes to Kuwaiti Emir for a speedy recovery and continuous good health.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulatory messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.