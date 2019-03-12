UAE leaders congratulate Mauritius Acting President on Independence Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Barlen Vyapoory, Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 12th March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Mauritius Acting President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also dispatched similar messages Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius.