UAE leaders congratulate Mozambican President on Independence Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on June 25th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent two similar messages of congratulations to President Nyusi and Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, the Prime Minister of Mozambique, on the occasion.

