UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Independence Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Hage Geingob of Namibia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched two similar messages to the Namibian leader.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also cabled congratulations to Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Prime Minister of Namibia.

