UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on National Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Nepalese President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also dispatched messages to the Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, on the occasion.