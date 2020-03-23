UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani President on National Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is known as 'Pakistan Day'.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Alvi, as well as to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, on the occasion.

