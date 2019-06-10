UAE leaders congratulate Portuguese President on National Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal on the occasion of his country's National Day, known as "Portugal Day" and marked on 10th June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Portuguese President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also dispatched messages to the Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, on the occasion.