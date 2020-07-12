UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Evaristo do Espirito Santo Carvalho, President of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on July 12th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Carvalho on the occasion.

