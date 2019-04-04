UAE leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Macky Sall of Senegal on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Senegalese President. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Mohammed Dionne, the Prime Minister of Senegal.