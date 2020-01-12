UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimour al-Said who was sworn-in today as the Sultan of Oman.

"We would like to extend warmest congratulations on the assumption of office in the Sultanate of Oman to continue the journey of development, the foundation of which was laid by the late Sultan bin Qaboos bin Saeed, in a way that will achieve the aspirations of the brotherly people of Oman for further progress and prosperity," Sheikh Khalifa said in his message.

"The UAE and Oman enjoy a longstanding history of cooperation, underpinned by strong fraternal bonds between the two peoples. The UAE is keen to reinforce this cooperation for the benefits of the two brotherly countries and peoples."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent congratulatory messages to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.