UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Union Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President John Magufuli of Tanzania on the occasion of his country's Union Day celebrations, marked annually on 26th April.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Magufuli. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

