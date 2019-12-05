UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 5th December.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the King of Thailand and the country's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.