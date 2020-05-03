UAE leaders congratulation Polish President on Constitution Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Andrzej Duda of Poland, on the occasion of his country's Constitution Day celebrations, observed annually on 3rd May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Duda. Their Highnesses also congratulated the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the occasion.

