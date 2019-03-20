UAE leaders greet Tunisian President on Independence Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, marked on 20th March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar greetings to President Essebsi and Youssef Al-Shahed, Head of the Tunisian Government.